FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather continues to start the week, few storms return Wednesday

Maybe wait until later to take the evening walk (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A picture perfect end to our weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds around for our Sunday afternoon. It has been a hot one though as temperatures have reached the lower to middle 90′s once again with no relief from any cooling showers or storms. That will begin to change heading into the middle of the upcoming week as daily shower and storm chances return.

Temperatures stay in the lower to middle 70's tonight (KPLC)

For those who have any plans this evening the weather won’t be an issue as we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds passing by from time to time. It will be warm though as temperatures will slowly fall into the middle 80′s through early evening and then much like the last few evenings we will start off our Monday morning in the lower to middle 70′s. High pressure remains our friend to start the week as we will continue to see plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon and that will once again lead to highs in the middle 90′s. Some humidity will begin to return slowly as southerly winds return and that could lead to a stray shower or storm during the afternoon, but the best chance at seeing one will be along and south of I-10. Better rain chances are on the way however as we move into the middle of the week and that will also mean some slightly cooler temperatures.

Hot and humid start to the new work week (KPLC)

Heading into Tuesday and the middle of the week high pressure will move farther to the north and east, which will pull in deeper moisture, which will translate into a more widespread chance of rain. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 90′s through Wednesday with rain chances remaining fairly isolated, but expect temperatures to fall back into the lower 90′s for the ending part of the week and into next weekend with cloud cover returning as well as scattered showers and storms. Several upper level disturbances will move into the area through late week and help to spark showers and storms, while deeper tropical moisture builds to the south and tries to work its way in towards Friday and next weekend.

Storm chances are returning as we head into the second half of our work week (KPLC)

Long range not much change can be expected in the forecast as rain chances remain in the forecast right on into the start of next week. The main jet stream remains far enough to the north that no real fronts are able to push through to help give us some relief from the heat or daily storm chances. Taking a look at the tropical Henri made landfall early today in Rhode Island and will continue to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the Northeast. The rest of the tropics remains fairly quiet with another wave in the far Atlantic that will move to the northwest, but only has a 10% chance of forming over the next 5 days and this will not have an impact on Southwest Louisiana. For now find ways to stay cool out there and then we can expect a few showers and storms later in the week.

Henri has made landfall and just a wave in the Atlantic to watch (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.