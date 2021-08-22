Cowboys see success in late half situations in final scrimmage of fall camp

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese held its second and final major scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday as the coaches were able to put the team through various late second and fourth quarter situations as well as overtime periods.

“I thought it went well without having watched the film yet,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “But first impression, we got a lot of quality reps in. I think each unit may have gotten 40 to 50 snaps, which is about what we want. That’s more than half a game.”

There were five total touchdowns and one field goal scored in the game that began at noon to match the start times for this year’s home contests.

Defensively, both units did a good job of keeping the offenses out of the end zone early as Andre Sam picked off a pass that led to the White Team’s first score which came on the third possession when running back Stephon Huderson scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 6-play, 51-yard drive that took 1:54 off the clock. The situational drive began at the plus 49-yard line with 2:41 to play in the second quarter and the White Team leading 26-17.

The White Team defense (first team defense) held the Blue to a 3-and-out to force a punt where the white team took over on its own 10-yard line with 26 seconds to play in the quarter.

After a break, the situation moved to the fourth quarter and the White Team trailing 31-28 with 4:10 to play and the ball at its own 15-yard line.

Quarterback Cody Orgeron managed the drive and clock perfectly while Huderson and Deonta McMahon did a great job running the ball down the field. A touchdown pass by Orgeron to CeeJay Powell capped an impressive 10-play, 85-yard drive that took 3:52 off the clock and gave the White Team a 35-31 lead with just 1:13 to play.

The Blue Team took over at its own 35 at that time and quarterback Cade Bartlett drove the squad down to the White 23 but was unable to get in the end zone as the clock expired.

Another fourth quarter situation saw the two teams tied 30-30 with 4:27 on the clock. The White Team held the Blue to a 3-and-out to force a punt where it took over on its own 31 with 2:56 remaining.

This time it was Simon running behind center and made a couple of nice completions to Josh Matthews and CJ Knighton to move the ball into the red zone. Huderson’s second TD of the game, an 11-yard scamper, broke the 30-all tie with 30 seconds left on the clock.

Perhaps the play of the game came in the first overtime situation and the White Team facing a 4th-and-20 at the 35. Orgeron lofted a smooth spiral pass down the near sideline where Walker Wood hauled it in with tight coverage for a 29-yard pickup. Two plays later McMahon barreled in from two yards out for the score. Orgeron then connected with Jamal Pettigrew for the 2-point conversion.

On the ensuing possession, the Blue Team scored on the first play when Bartlett hit Markel Cotton on a 25-yard scoring play. The two also connected for a successful 2-point conversion.

The final score came in the next OT period for the White Team when kicker Graycen Kennedy sailed a 25-yard field goal through the goalposts.

C.J. Semien recorded a couple of sacks for the Blue unit while Mason Kinsey added a strip-sack for the White.

For the game, Orgeron completed 6 of 12 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown while Huderson rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries and two scores.

Overall, both offensive units combined to roll up 403 yards on 67 plays and five touchdowns – a 6.1 yards per play average.

McNeese Football Preseason Game #2 Statistics

Saturday, August 20, 2021 • Cowboy Stadium

Scoring Summary:

2nd Qtr: 00:47 - White – Stephon Huderson 5 yd run. Jacob Abel kick good.

(6 plays, 51 yards, 1:54)

4th Qtr: 1:18 - White – Cody Orgeron 15 yd pass to CeeJay Powell. Abel kick good.

(10 plays, 85 yards, 3:52)

4th Qtr: 00:30 - White – Huderson 11 yd run. Abel kick good.

(7 plays, 69 yards, 2:26)

OT: White – Deonta McMahon 2 yd run. 2pt good, Orgeron pass to Jamal Pettigrew.

(6 plays, 25 yards)

OT: Blue – Cade Bartlett 25 yd pass to Markel Cotton. 2pt good, Bartlett pass to Cotton.

(1 play, 25 yards)

OT: Blue – Graycen Kennedy 28 yard field goal.

(5 plays, 15 yards)

Passing:

White Team – Cody Orgeron 6-12, 83, TD; Dillon Simon 3-3, 46. Total: 9-15, 127, TD.

Blue Team – Cade Bartlett 5-9, 65, TD; Devon Tott 1-7, 12, INT. Total: 6-16, 77, TD, INT.

Total Team Passing: 15-31, 204, 2 TD, INT.

Rushing:

White Team – Stephon Huderson 12-83, 2 TD; Deonta McMahon 6-51, TD; Dillon Simon 5-39; Walker Wood 1-4; Cody Orgeron 4-0. Total: 28-177, 3 TD.

Blue Team – Josh Parker 5-18; Devon Tott 3-4. Total: 8-22.

Total Team Rushing: 36-199, 3 TD.

Receiving:

White Team – Mason Pierce 3-51; Deonta McMahon 2-22; Josh Matthews 2-15; Walker Wood 1-29; CeeJay Powell 1-19, TD.

Blue Team – Markel Cotton 2-30, TD; Deion Cormier 2-16; Jalen Johnson 1-4; Josh Parker 1-1.

Total Team Offense: 67 plays, 403 yards, 5 TD, INT.

1st Downs:

White Team: 17

Blue Team: 4

Total Team 1st Downs: 21

Tackles:

White Team – Mason Kinsey 4, Isaiah Chambers 4, Trent Winbush 4, Andre Sam 4, Kordell Williams 3, Joey McNeely 2, Corione Harris 2, Chris Joyce 2, Accord Green 2, Brian Lampton 1.

Blue Team – Edward Gilds 7, Micah Davey 5, C.J. Semien 4, Demond Stewart 4, Twillie Lovett 3, Eli Johnson 3, Earenest Grayson 2, Tyrell Flugence 2, Eli Goss 1, Leon Young 1.

Sacks:

White Team – Mason Kinsey.

Blue Team – C.J. Semien 2.

Interceptions:

White Team – Andre Sam.

Pass Break Ups:

White Team – Corione Harris, Andre Sam, Elijah Hamilton.

Blue Team – Edward Gilds, Eli Johnson.

Forced Fumble:

White Team – Mason Kinsey

