Boil advisory issued near Longville
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish says it is issuing a boil advisory for certain areas near Longville.
The areas are as follows:
· Between 396 and 1731 Longville Rd.
· Switzer Road
· Burnett Road
· Rougeou Road
· Whittington Road
· Ragle Road
· Greg Ragle Road
· Burney Ragle Road
Waterworks District 3 says residents with questions should call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.