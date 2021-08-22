50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued near Longville

(KALB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish says it is issuing a boil advisory for certain areas near Longville.

The areas are as follows:

· Between 396 and 1731 Longville Rd.

· Switzer Road

· Burnett Road

· Rougeou Road

· Whittington Road

· Ragle Road

· Greg Ragle Road

· Burney Ragle Road

Waterworks District 3 says residents with questions should call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.

