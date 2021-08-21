Local Afghanistan War veteran: “What was all of that for?”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the chaos in Afghanistan continues, one Lake Area veteran is sharing his views on the ongoing situation.

Former Staff Sargent Chris Duhon was stationed in Afghanistan for seven months. He said seeing the images coming out of Afghanistan lead him to question what the end goal was. To him, we’re right back where we started.

Duhon said his mission when he landed in Afghanistan in 2002 was, “to seek out, to close with and destroy the enemy through fire and maneuver.”

“Basically the job of an airborne infantryman is to go out and find the enemy,” Duhon said.

To kill or be killed was the motto he lived by for months.

“Once it gets to the point where the 82nd airborne is involved in a combat mission, all talk of diplomacy has all failed. It’s not like they’re on a police mission like, ‘Hey, so what do you want to do?’ It’s you’ve made the decision you’re going to fight, and we’ve made the decision we’re going to fight and now, just as you guys are going to be hunting us, we’re hunting you guys,” Duhon said.

The recent rise of the Taliban has left many veterans concerned, and that includes Duhon.

“We went there because 3,000 Americans were killed, but we’re going to leave five to 10,000 to be slaughtered by the Taliban. I just can’t wrap my mind around that,” Duhon said.

Duhon supports the pullout decision but doesn’t believe things had to happen this way.

“Ideally it was to draw down like the previous president did, and I applaud the current president for continuing that path. However, there’s a difference between a complete pullout and a withdraw and an end of our involvement in combat operations,” Duhon said.

He said that the best-case scenario was to keep some of our men there.

“I think we needed to maintain the security postures that we had and maintain it for as long as it takes. There’s enough blood and treasure from the United States embedded into the ground of Afghanistan to remain that course until we can finally achieve that,” Duhon said.

Duhon said the Taliban showed us who they were. Everything he’s upset about as a veteran is in the way the U.S. pulled out.

“What we’re watching did not have to happen. At this point, I think about the poor soldier who passed away in February 2020 who is now the last soldier who died there as of now. What did he die for? If we’re not going to follow this all the way through, you have to ask, ‘What was all of that for?’” Duhon said.

If you’re a veteran in need of assistance, you can call 1-800-273-8255, then press one.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.