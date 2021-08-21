SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 20, 2021.

Bridgette Jeanette Pappillion-Bailey, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Dwayne Clark, 30, Denison, TX: In park after hours; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; out of state detainer.

Maria Gomez, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury.

Shawn Adam Oliver, 26, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of someone under 17 years of age; filing or maintaining false public records; resisting an officer.

Victor Jorne Vallaire, 27, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to pay annual registration fee (2 charges); failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first.

Dreama Cherie Wright, 38, Starks: Out of state deatiner; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; signals by hand and arm or signal lamps.

Joseph Lamar Guidry, 67, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second.

Piris Jamal Guillory, 30, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.

Kalley Nicole Murray, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Wesley Frank Smith, 30, Sulphur: Simple burglary; resisting an officer; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; operating vehicle while license is suspended; resisting an officer; violations of registration provisions, vehicle not registered.

Jecoby Willie Jackson, 18, Oakdale: Illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Justin Derek Mitchell, 40, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Eddie Lee, 58, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Raymond Junior Victorian, 44, Westlake: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jahvon Laval Gallien, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Michael Allen Jacobs, 21, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Dominique Damon Rideaux, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations.

Courtney Noel Bell, 31, Vinton: Prohibited acts all schedules.

Eldridge James Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer by violence.

