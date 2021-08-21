50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Trey Carroll

Trey Carroll after winning the 2021 Little Britches bull riding championship
Trey Carroll after winning the 2021 Little Britches bull riding championship
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trey Carroll is now the 2021 bull riding champion after winning big at the Little Britches National rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He has a total of 66 buckles and wants to go after more.

“Triple that a bunch more. As many as I can get, Carroll said. “I didn’t know it was really going to happen and then we got into the short round and I actually ended up falling off my bull, but in the end to come out winning it, it felt really really good.”

The Deridder native suffered a broken hand back in June just three weeks before the big event and his hopes of competing were up in the air. However, he was determined to finish strong no matter what.

“I was kind of worried about it, but then I was like I just forgot about it and just rode like normal, said Carroll. “I mean I made the finals and you’re not going to tell me I’m not going to go so I’m going to go and I’m going to go ride.”

As the cowboy continues to ride he wants to win more championships and get more kids into rodeo.

”Well, I’ve achieved my goal of being a world championing and now it’s time to get more of them. I’ve had a couple of kids come to my house and get on practice bulls at my pen, Carroll added. “Lots of them have turned out really really like it.”

