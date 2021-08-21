Friend Ships providing local help for Haiti

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -And now there is a local effort to send supplies where they are needed most in Haiti.

The suffering in Haiti is tremendous. And many there have never recovered from the quake more than a decade ago.

The international relief organization, Friend Ships, based at Port Mercy in Lake Charles, is sending a huge container of supplies.

Death, injury, destruction and heartbreak is what you find in Haiti. But Friend Ships is determined to send help and ease the pain.

“The hospitals are overrun, and other people have lost everything. They have so little to begin with and then they lose it all and have to start over,” said Sondra Tipton, of Friend Ships.

Tipton has been to Haiti and says disasters there are unlike here.

“There’s so little government infrastructure. It’s such a poor country. Even when help is sent it’s often difficult to get it distributed to the people most in need and it’s a drop in the bucket because the needs are so tremendous,” she said.

Sondra and Friend Ships Operations manager, Murray Douglas, have dear friends in Haiti.

“My heart goes out to the people because many of them I know.” said Douglas.

They are sending food, water, clothing, shoes, emergency tarps and more, yet--

“Someone told me once Haiti’s biggest disaster is Haiti. It doesn’t need an earthquake or a hurricane to need help. It’s in a constant state of disaster,” he said.

But shipments like those being prepared provide hope.

A 40-foot container holds $200-thousand in supplies, but costs $5000 or $6000 to ship. So, money is needed, plus:

“We can pray for the people. They really need our prayers,” says Tipton.

To help pay shipping for supplies to Haiti mail a check to the Friend Ships address at 1019 North First Avenue, Lake Charles, 70601; 337- 433-5022 or visit their web site, There is also a local page.

