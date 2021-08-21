FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue, plenty of sunshine for Sunday

Temperatures slowly fall as we head through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot weather continues as our highs have climbed back into the lower and in a few locations the middle 90′s with just a little breeze out of the south. Heat indices have been held in check this afternoon thanks to some slightly drier air in place as dew points have fallen into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but at times we are still feeling like the triple digits at times.

Hot weather means a perfect afternoon to take a swim (KPLC)

For the rest of our evening any outdoor plans will be just fine as we can expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we sit in the middle 80′s through early evening. It will be perfect weather to sit out on the back porch or may take a swim in the backyard pool before temperatures fall into the upper 70′s and low 80′s for late evening. Not much change in the forecast is expected as we head into Sunday with a similar start as temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70′s and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine throughout the day will help to quickly warm us as highs once again will reach the middle 90′s and the humidity will remain fairly steady as high pressure sits directly over us meaning we don’t see that strong southerly flow. Heat indices will still remain in the triple digits at times so for those who will be spending more time outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the air condition.

Here are a few tips on how to stay cool during the hot weather (KPLC)

High pressure will slowly drift back to the north and east heading into our new week and that will bring back the humidity with winds out of the south and that will also mean the chances for a few showers and storms slowly returns. Monday and Tuesday look to be similar to this weekend with highs in the middle 90′s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. With the humidity coming back into the picture the heat index values will also climb slightly making it feel even warmer. Through the middle of the week that’s when we can expect isolated showers and storms to return and that will help to bring a few more clouds into the picture and will keep temperatures back into the lower 90′s.

More storms possible as we head later into the week (KPLC)

As we move into the the second half of the work week and even into next weekend more moisture will make its way into the area and that will mean isolated to scattered showers and storms return each afternoon, but that will also help to provide a little cooling relief as highs drop into the lower 90′s. Taking a look around the tropics as Tropical Storm Grace continues to move into central portions of Mexico after making landfall as a Major Hurricane. Shifting our attention to the Atlantic where we have Hurricane Henri moving towards the Northeast and expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon near Connecticut or Long Island. Another wave out in the far Atlantic that will be moving northward over time and only has a 10% chance of forming over the next 5 days. No threats for any tropical issues here, just find a way to stay cool with the hot afternoons.

Tracking Hurricane Henri and a wave in the Atlantic (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.