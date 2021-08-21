Cowboys holding final training camp scrimmage Saturday at noon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese will hold its final major scrimmage on Saturday when it conducts preseason game No. 2 of fall camp.

The game will begin at noon in Cowboy Stadium. Fans are invited to attend and those who have purchased season tickets will be able to pick them up. Season tickets will also be on sale for those wanting to purchase.

Saturday’s scrimmage will take more of a game-like situation and will not be controlled.

“The last scrimmage, the average player played 24 to 30 snaps,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “In this preseason game, we anticipate being able to gauge game readiness. They’ll play 50 plus snaps. We’ll divide the team up in unison to a blue team and in a white team and take ourselves through various game-like situations.

“Where the first scrimmage was a controlled scrimmage where you knew you were doing a play per se, from a certain yard line, this one will be inclusive of various situations that will naturally happen that’ll involve the kicking game as well as punt, punt return and field goals.”

The scrimmage is expected to have good on good for the duration and coaches will be making calls from the sideline just like in a normal game setting.

“It’ll gauge where we’re at,” said Wilson. “I think we have an idea of who we are in our team makeup, but you play these preseason games to figure those things out.”

The Cowboys open the season at home on September 4 against Division II No. 1 West Florida. Kick-off is at noon in Cowboy Stadium.

