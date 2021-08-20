50/50 Thursdays
Walmart offering flu shots in all its Louisiana pharmacies

(Source: Walmart)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a recent news release, Walmart announced it will be offering low-cost vaccinations in all its Louisiana pharmacies through walk-up and community flu shot clinics.

Walmart said The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone older than six months receive a flu shot each year. and the CDC recommends a COVID-19 vaccination for everyone over 12, especially as cases are on the rise. Walmart pharmacies across the country offer both vaccines, and customers can receive a low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, if they choose, according to Walmart’s press release.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness said. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

Walmart’s flu shots are administered by certified pharmacists and healthcare professionals who understand local health needs, according to Walmart’s news release. In addition to walk-in availability, Walmart offers a variety of initiatives, making it easy to get vaccinated while following COVID-19 safety protocols, their news release said.

Walmart said it has a team of pharmacists who can answer any medication-related questions, COVID-19 tests, prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as a variety of immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more.

To learn more about the flu shots and wellness resources available at Walmart, click HERE.

