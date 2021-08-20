50/50 Thursdays
VIDEO: Man jumps into action to stop empty Jeep from rolling into traffic

A Colorado Springs man likely prevented a major crash from happening when he saw a Jeep break...
A Colorado Springs man likely prevented a major crash from happening when he saw a Jeep break off an RV.(Bobby Sorden)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man jumped into action Monday to stop an empty Jeep from rolling into the middle of an intersection after it broke loose from a trailer.

KKTV reports the driver said he only had a split second to make a choice - either run a red light and stop the Jeep or just sit and watch what happened next. He chose to act.

“All of a sudden I see sparks flying off the bottom of the road behind the RV,” Bobby Sorden recalled.

Sorden’s dash cam captured the whole thing. An RV was towing a Jeep and making a left turn at the the intersection. The RV completed the turn, but not before the Jeep broke off the back of the RV and just kept rolling through the intersection and into an oncoming lane of traffic, up a hill. Sorden honked his horn trying to get the attention of the RV driver, but the RV kept going.

That’s when Sorden took action. He ran a red light and parked just behind the Jeep as it started rolling back down the hill, toward the busy intersection. Sorden then hopped out of his own car and ran to the driver’s side of the Jeep.

“That was the first thought in my mind,” Sorden explained. “I was like, ‘Man, I hope this door is unlocked.’”

Sorden ripped the door open, jumped in the driver’s seat and hit the brakes.

“If it kept going, I don’t know what I would have done,” Bobby added.

The quick thinking didn’t stop there. Sorden’s wife jumped into the driver’s seat of their vehicle and started driving in the direction the RV had gone. Their kids were in the back seat and spotted the RV just a few blocks away. The people in the RV had no clue where their Jeep was, but knew something had happened to it.

After everything was said and done, the only damage was a broken tow hitch. Sorden knows he may have broken the law by running a red light, but it is obvious he likely prevented something much worse from happening.

Colorado Springs police did not wish to comment on the incident.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Calcasieu Police Jury adopts Long-Term Recovery Plan
