SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2021.

Edison Joseph Baker Jr., 55, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Deonta Denies Evans, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery (2 charges); illegal use of weapons.

Orlandezz Joseph Leday, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery (2 charges); illegal use of weapons.

Diego Ivan Torres, 24, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer.

Merle Daniel Oliver, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Percy Francis Babcock Jr., 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ricky Paul Leger Jr., 32, Hayes: Property damage under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court.

Jerry Deray Green, 44, Iowa: Child endangerment; battery of a dating partner.

Blake James Adaway, 23, Longville: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Frances Savannah Wright, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Trevenn D. Carter, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or a Schedule I drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering.

Christopher James Daniels, 31, Kinder: Violations of protective orders.

Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer; trespassing.

Timothy Lawson Mearse, 48, Starks: Proper equipment on vehicles; switched license plates; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Victor Lawrence Kirkwood, 56, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of court orders.

