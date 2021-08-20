50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse is heard on new video talking about shooting people

By WISN staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) - Prosecutors are trying to introduce a new video into evidence in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Prosecutors claim the new video proves that he was predisposed to using deadly force.

Kenosha County prosecutors are trying Rittenhouse for shooting three people, killing two of them, during the Jacob Blake protests a year ago.

He faces five felonies, including two courts of first-degree reckless homicide, in the trial set to begin Nov. 1.

The most compelling video of the trial is certain to be the one showing Rittenhouse shooting people. That video was taken seconds after prosecutors say he fatally shot another man down the street.

He claims he was acting as a guard for a used car lot and only fired to protect himself.

“It looks like one of them has a weapon,” he said.

But prosecutors want to use a new video they say they just received, which they claim shows Rittenhouse 15 days earlier outside a drug store watching people he believed were shoplifting.

“I wish I had my (expletive) A.R., I’d start shooting rounds at them,” he said.

There’s no explanation where the video was shot or how prosecutors obtained it, but they argue it shows Rittenhouse “threatened to kill someone based on his baseless assumption and wrongful interpretation.”

They go on to say it “demonstrates that the defendant was eager to use deadly force in an unlawful situation” and ”fervently sought to insert himself as an armed vigilante into situations that had nothing to do with him.”

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million cash bail. Prosecutors filed a separate motion seeking the names of the donors to his defense fund as part of the process of selecting a jury.

Rittenhouse’s defense team didn’t respond to a request for comments.

The trial judge in the case will decide whether that video is admissible and whether to release that list of defense fund donors.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse was predisposed to using deadly force, prosecutors hope to show in a new video...
Prosecutors release new Rittenhouse video
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo migrants stand stand in line at a respite center after...
Appeals court won’t delay ‘Remain in Mexico’ return