50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

(WAFB)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health sent a health alert Friday warning health care providers about a drug used to deworm livestock that some are using to treat and prevent COVID-19.

According to the alert, the Mississippi Poison Control Center has received several calls related to the ingestion of ivermectin meant for livestock, which is causing illness in COVID-19 patients.

Ivermectin is approved for use in both people and animals, but animal drugs are highly concentrated and can be highly toxic in humans.

According to the health alert:

  • No one has been hospitalized due to ingestion of the drug.
  • At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.
  • 85% of the callers had mild symptoms.

Mississippi Poison Control Center advises any physicians, providers or hospitals within the state who know patients with illness related to the medication, either prescribed or livestock formulations, to call them at 1-800-222-1222.

See the health alert message in full below:

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Mosquitoes in Calcasieu test positive for West Nile Virus
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
COVID-19 summary in Region 5 from Aug. 14-21, 2021. Information from the Louisiana Department...
COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 20, 2021
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral