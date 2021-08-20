Parish accepting debris removal applications in Carlyss Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury representatives will be in Carlyss on Saturday accepting applications for the Hurricane Private Property Debris Removal Program.

Property owners who live in unincorporated areas can apply from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Carlyss Park Building, at 6043 Carlyss Drive.

The parish accepts applications from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (through Sept. 30) at the Parish Intake Center on the fifth floor of 901 Lakeshore Drive.

The parish says it expects to announced expects to announce intake locations to be opened on Saturday for residents who can’t make it on weekdays.

Parish officials say the Hurricane Private Property Debris Removal Program can help eligible property owners in unincorporated areas with hurricane-related demolition and debris removal. The program is managed by Tetra Tech, a contractor of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, with final eligibility determination made by FEMA.

Here is more information on the program from the parish:

If eligible for the program, residents will receive help with the demolition and debris removal of structures that are deemed to be health hazards, not recoverable, or in threat of collapse. The program can also help with the removal of debris, such as hazardous limbs, trees, and stumps near a property’s commonly used or maintained areas. However, each property must undergo a field survey and be approved by FEMA to determine eligible services.

The following will not qualify: Vacant lots, unimproved properties, unused or unmaintained property areas, debris on agricultural lands used for crops or livestock, concrete slabs, or foundations on grade.

During the initial intake visit, property owners will be required to complete an application and sign a Right-of-Entry (ROE) -- which grants parish employees and its contractors access to the property for inspection, removal and clearing eligible storm-generated debris and releases the parish and contractors from liability due to any damages incurred from work done during the program.

Residents who have homeowner’s insurance may be eligible for the program, but their insurance companies may be required to provide payments for any covered debris or demolition services first to avoid any duplication of benefits.

To participate, property owners must complete a PPDR application and submit necessary documentation, as follows:

A copy of the property insurance policy, if the property is insured, including detailed policy with cover page and itemized statement of coverage

A proof of loss/statement of loss from the insurance company, if the property was insured at the time of Hurricane Laura

A COLOR copy of owner’s driver’s license or identification

Proof of ownership, such as a warranty deed, tax statement, etc.

Once the application is complete, parish officials and contractors will review each application and will reach out to the applicant to schedule a site visit. During this site visit, officials will identify and document eligible hurricane-related damage and hazards and this information will be submitted to FEMA for review and approval. Once approved by FEMA, the subcontractor can begin debris removal/demolition.

For more information, call Tetra Tech’s Private Property Debris Removal and Demolition Program hotline at 337-230-2627 or email CalcasieuParish.PPDR@tetratech.com.

