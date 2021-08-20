Mosquitoes in Calcasieu test positive for West Nile Virus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after mosquitoes collected from the parish tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control said they received confirmation from the state on Friday that three mosquito pools - collections of mosquitoes from different areas in the parish - tested positive for the virus.

The West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause inflammation of the brain, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control said. Most people infected with West Nile do not feel sick, but about one in five people who are infected develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious - sometimes fatal - illness.

“Historically, [West Nile] activity peaks during the months of July and August,” said Scott Harrington, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Manager. “Even if adult mosquito counts are low, this doesn’t mean that mosquitoes are still not a threat. You can still be bitten by an infected mosquito, so please play if safe.”

Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control reminds all residents to always use mosquito repellent and if possible, wear long sleeves and pants when going outdoors, especially at dawn and at dusk. Mosquitoes typically lay their eggs in water, so Mosquito Control asks residents to dispose of or drain any water-holding items around their homes.

For more on West Nile activity, visit the CDC website HERE.

Residents can view the Mosquito Control spray schedule HERE.

