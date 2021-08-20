FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat wave through early next week as rain chances take a backseat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Out the door this morning you’ll be greeted with plenty of heat and humidity but thankfully no rain to slow you down as some sunshine to start the day quickly warms temperatures up into the lower 90s by late-morning through the afternoon. Heat index values today will begin to get dangerously high, topping out around 105 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A slim 20% chance of rain is back in the forecast for isolated storms this afternoon along the sea breeze front, but there won’t be nearly as many showers and storms compared to previous days.

If you have plans to be outdoors this evening, expect nothing more than a hot and muggy evening here in Southwest Louisiana as temperatures slowly drop out of the 90s and 80s, although the heat index will feel well into the 90s even through the overnight hours. Even less rain is in the forecast through the weekend as the focus remains on the heat thanks to a big dome of hot high pressure building over the area. Afternoon highs soar into the middle 90s with actual feels like temperatures between 105 and 108 each afternoon. Take your heat precautions if you’ll be spending time outdoors this weekend.

A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms return for Monday and Tuesday with a better chance of those summertime storms holding off until later next week as the upper-level ridge of high pressure loses its grip on our area. This will also help to keep temperatures back down a little closer to normal for this time of year. No tropical worries over the next several days for our area despite Grace heading into the southeastern Mexico coastline by late tonight as a category one hurricane. In addition, Henri will likely affect parts of New England this weekend as it skirts parts of the east coast, again having no bearing on our weather here in Louisiana. Have a great weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.