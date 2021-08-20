FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather sticks around for weekend, temperatures remain hot

It will be warm but a dry Friday evening for any plans (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances have remained much lower this afternoon as some drier air aloft that has limited our storms, but a few heavy downpours have managed to spark north of I-10. Through the rest of the evening showers and storms will be far and few between with the best chance north, but if you have any outdoor plans they will be just fine other than it being rather warm.

Temperatures quickly warm heading in the weekend as rain chances drop (KPLC)

This evening would be perfect for a nice swim in the backyard or walk around the park as many kids have completed their first full week of classes and what a better way to end it other than plenty of sunshine with a beautiful evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the evening back into the middle 80′s through early evening and then by late evening into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Mostly clear skies will be the name of the game this evening as we see just a few clouds passing by from time to time but none of these will be of the rain producing variety. Heading into Saturday much of the same can be expected as plenty of sunshine will be around to start the day as lows begin in the lower to middle 70′s. Any plans this weekend will be just fine as there will be low rain chances for both Saturday as well as Sunday, however it will be hot as temperatures will continue the warming trend. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle 90′s with a few upper 90′s for inland areas and as high pressure sits overhead it will mean low rain chances in the forecast.

Hot and humid conditions for your weekend ahead (KPLC)

One thing that will be key through the weekend is to drink plenty of water or Gatorade the heat and humidity will be the primary factor for us and it will be easier to heat stroke or exhaustion to occur compared to other days. Heat indices will be in the 105-108 degree range so it may be best to spend the day inside in the AC or by the pool or out on the lake or river to help stay cool. Not much of a change is expected moving into the new work week as highs stay steady in the lower 90′s through the middle of the week and low rain chances, but they will slowly be increasing as we head into the middle of the weak as high pressure slowly lifts back to the north and weakens it’s grip on us.

Heat indices remain elevated with them being close to dangerous conditions (KPLC)

Long range looks to feature isolated showers and storms returning from Wednesday through the end of next week and extending into next weekend as well. Neither of the days look to be a complete washout as most of the storms will be isolated in nature with a few days featuring a little more widespread in activity. As for the tropics Hurricane Grace is continuing to strengthen as it approaches Mexico and it’s forecast to be a Category 2 storm before making landfall this evening. Tropical Storm Henri is close to becoming a Hurricane this afternoon and is forecast to become one heading into Saturday before making landfall potentially in the Northeast by early next week. Another wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a 20% of developing but will move into the open waters by next week. Thankfully none of these pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana and nothing is pressing over the next 5 days. Find a way to stay cool this weekend and have a great one!

A quiet pattern shaping up as we head into next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

