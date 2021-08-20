50/50 Thursdays
Final pass for residential debris collection in Lake Charles enters final week

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says FEMA’s residential debris pickup program is coming to a close within the city, as the final day debris removal contractors will be in the city is Friday, August 27.

The deadline to have eligible residential debris to the curb was Monday, August 9, and debris removal monitors and contractors are inspecting each city roadway before considering it complete in an effort to ensure that all eligible debris placed on the city’s rights-of-way by the deadline is collected, according to the city.

Since debris removal began last fall, the city says debris removal contractors have picked up more than 4.2 million cubic yards of debris within the city.

The city says residents with debris questions or those who need to report any missed debris can call 337-491-1346.

