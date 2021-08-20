Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Monday, 7News brought you the heartbreaking story of the death of Dr. Timothy Boreing. Now, his daughter is speaking out about her father’s death by suicide.

“He just loved his children, me and my brothers, so much, and he worked very hard to provide for us,” said Caroline Boreing. “We are just so grateful to have experienced someone like that in our life.”

Caroline says her father was a family-man who had a sense of humor and a love for his patients. He struggled with a condition many haven’t even heard of.

“He had acute hearing loss, but the onset of tinnitus was sudden and came out of nowhere,” Caroline said.

Dr. Boreing took his own life early Monday morning after enduring a battle with tinnitus for seven months. For many, it can be a constant ringing sensation in one or both ears. According to his daughter, it was something he had a hard time coping with.

“It was very disruptive and bothersome to him, and it progressively got worse,” Caroline said.

Tinnitus is a condition that is onset by an underlying ear problem or injury. According to Audiologist, Dr. Elena Treadway, 32 percent of the U.S. Population has tinnitus, but only a small portion develop a negative emotional reaction.

“It can be a neutral response or an abnormal emotional response, depending on the emotional well-being of the patient at that moment in time that they perceive the tinnitus,” Dr. Treadway said.

There is no cure, but training and sound therapy are used as a means for learning how to live with the condition.

“You can eventually rewire the thought process, so that the brain, instead of wiring it as a negative, it starts wiring it as a neutral and starts accepting,” Dr. Treadway said. " In a sense, the patient learns to live with it, but the perception decreases.”

Caroline said she has found peace in knowing her father is no longer suffering.

“I understand how difficult it can be, and that’s the most important thing for other tinnitus suffers. The most important thing is to be able to listen,” Caroline said.

The number for the 24-hour suicide hotline is 800-273-8255.

