COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 20, 2021

COVID-19 summary in Region 5 from Aug. 14-21, 2021. Information from the Louisiana Department...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations saw another slight dip Friday, but Region 5 COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to grow.

There are now 189 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 5, up from 184 Thursday, and up from 156 a week ago. There are currently 81 ICU beds in use in Region 5.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 2,999 Friday, down from the record 3,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations Louisiana saw Wednesday.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,922 new cases.

· 67 new deaths.

· 2,999 patients hospitalized (14 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 446 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 189 patients hospitalized (5 more than previous update).

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 283 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 100 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 34 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 36 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 7 active cases among inmates.

· 22 active cases among staff members.

