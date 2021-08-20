COVID-19 & rural hospital challenges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The battle against COVID-19 is a tough one for all hospitals, but some of those in rural areas are in a desperate search to find open beds, given the recent surge in cases.

It’s one reason Beauregard Health System is temporarily suspending all elective surgeries.

Hospital leaders said it was a proactive move in order to focus more on COVID-19 patients. While they’re not currently overrun with COVID patients, every day is a struggle to find an available bed.

”Smaller hospitals are no different from bigger hospitals. We just have fewer staff, fewer space...so, small hits, whether it be to our staff, people sick or quarantined with COVID is very difficult to deal with,” said Chief Medical Officer David Jones.

The recent surge in COVID-19 is overwhelming hospitals nationwide...even more so in Beauregard Parish.

“And, that brought us to the decision we made last week in regards to discontinuing non-emergent procedures,” said Dr. Jones.

Jones said while they have the ability to aggressively fight COVID, their resources can only go so far for some patients.

“I do know that we have some COVID positive patients holding in the ER because we don’t have a room for them at our hospital and haven’t found room elsewhere at this point.”

He said within the last two weeks, they’ve transferred at least six patients to Baton Rouge...a process that has its own challenges being that so many hospitals are overrun.

”If we can’t take care of it here then it comes down to finding someone who can and therein lies the difficulty.”

ones says ‚in the meantime, there is some saving grace...given a recent increase in monoclonal antibody therapy at their hospital.

Monoclonal antibodies were approved for emergency treatment by the FDA on June 3, 2021. Monoclonal antibodies, also called mAbs, are new antibodies made in a lab, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Normally when someone gets sick, their body makes antibodies to fight off the infection. Anyone who’s had a fever or gotten the flu probably knows that sometimes it takes a little time before you get better. That’s because your antibodies have to recognize what type of infection you have, then fight it off.

Monoclonal antibodies, like the ones used in Regeneron, and another, similar treatment made by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, are made in a lab to target a specific disease. In this case, COVID-19. They’re given to patients who have been infected with COVID or may have been exposed to it, in order to give them a defense against severe illness, and potentially keep them out of hospitals.

It’s different than the COVID vaccines, but the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved the mAb treatment around the same time as the shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson were given emergency use authorization.

mAbs have the same authorization as the vaccines, and just like the shots, the treatment is approved for emergency use for anyone 12-years-old and up. Still, the antibody treatment isn’t a replacement for the vaccine, and it’s recommended to do both.

“We’ve done approximately 50 of the monoclonal antibody infusions and the whole purpose of that is because it’s the best thing we can do to keep COVID patients that are sick out of the hospital and in-patient setting because we don’t have room, Jones said. “If we can keep them home by doing that, then it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Jones said 83 percent of ICU patients are COVID positive and 40 percent of those patients are currently on a ventilator. The average age of a COVID-positive ICU patient in DeRidder is 51.

Beauregard Health System has applied for state and federal help, however, most of the funding has gone to larger hospitals so they can serve as transfers for rural hospitals.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.