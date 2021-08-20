50/50 Thursdays
City of Sulphur asks residents to conserve water, some may experience water discoloration

(Source: City of Sulphur)
(Source: City of Sulphur)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Friday, the City of Sulphur asked residents to conserve water as some may experience water discoloration due to higher-than-normal water demand and mechanical issues at one of the city’s plants.

Statement from the City of Sulphur:

Due to a combination of higher-than-normal water demand and a mechanical issue at one of the city’s water plants, residents may be experiencing water discoloration in some areas of the city. Efforts are currently underway to make the necessary repairs to alleviate this problem as soon as possible. We ask residents to please conserve water at this time. We thank our citizens for their patience and understanding.

