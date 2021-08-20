Calcasieu Police Jury adopts Long-Term Recovery Plan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted on Thursday to adopt the final draft of the Long-Term Recovery Plan.

The recovery plan was started earlier this year with the hopes of being completed before the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura, and police jury members were able to do just that.

“At the end of the day, we are going to recover. How quickly we recover is a different question,” said Assistant to the Administrator Alberto Galan.

Galan presented the final draft of the Long-Term Recovery Plan at the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury meeting.

“The Long-Term Recovery Plan is designed to rebuilding the community in a way that we can sustain events that are to come in the future,” Galan said.

Galan said they’ve listened to the public’s previous requests and incorporated them into this new draft.

“Our team is very pleased with the comments that we received. We actually incorporated it into our final document, so what was presented before has changed a bit to incorporate the community’s feedback, but for a large part of the document, we really feel like we hit the nail on the head,” Galan said.

He says it’s critical that we attain federal dollars in order to recover.

“The federal funding that everyone has been talking about, the Community Development Block Grant Dollars Disaster Recovery, CDBGDR, is critical because it will help us recover a lot quicker. Without that, we will face significant hurdles in long-term recovery,” Galan said.

The Long-Term Recovery Plan consists of five different priorities:

Advancing housing solutions

Investing in infrastructure and critical asset resiliency

Furthering a sustainable and viable economy

Coordinating planning and mitigation opportunities

Implementing comprehensive community health and wellness strategies

Enhancing and expanding natural and cultural assets

More information about the Long-Term Recovery Plan can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.