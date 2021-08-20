Authorities arrest one of three suspects accused of vehicle and firearm theft

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle has been arrested as authorities search for his alleged accomplice and another suspect believed to have stolen numerous guns from an Iowa residence, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were called out to a residence in Iowa on Daughenbaugh Rd. regarding a burglary and theft on June 3, 2021. During their investigation, detectives learned that a number of firearms had been stolen from the victim.

On July 8, detectives were contacted by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office who told them that they had found a number of the stolen firearms. The Evangeline Sheriff’s Office said the firearms had been found in a car that had also been reported stolen in Calcasieu Parish.

Detectives say further investigation of the vehicle showed that Eric S. Pine, 38, of Sulphur, and Chris M. Kelly, 43, of Sulphur, had been in possession of the car.

They also found that the car had been sold to Jesse A. Ricketts, 28, of Houston, TX, who detectives is responsible for the burglary, was in possession of some of the stolen firearms, and had transported the firearms to Evangeline Parish to sell them.

On August 11, Pine was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for possession of stolen things. His bond has been set at $60,000 by Judge Davide Ritchie.

Authorities have been able to recover 23 of the stolen firearms as well as the stolen car.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for the other two suspects:

Chris M. Kelly: Possession of stolen things. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $40,000.

Jesse A. Ricketts: Burglary, 34 counts of theft of a firearm, 34 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and gang activity. Judge David Ritchie has set his bond at $451,000.

Detectives are still searching for Kelly and Ricketts and ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call them at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

