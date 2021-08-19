50/50 Thursdays
V.F.W. working to “re-flag” Southwest Louisiana

By John Bridges
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

VFW Post 2130 in Lake Charles is working to replace damaged United States flags in the community, following last year’s hurricanes. Post member Jesse Curry says they are regularly asked to help provide flags for businesses and schools, as well as supervise flag ceremonies.

“Red River Bank called me and I went over there. They wanted us to raise their flag for them. I said, ‘of course we’ll do that.’ We had the Boy Scouts over there with us. So we raised the flag.”

Curry says the VFW also periodically holds retirement ceremonies for damaged U.S. flags.

“We do flag disposal also. If you’ve got a flag that needs to be destroyed, bring it to us and we’ll destroy it the way it’s supposed to be destroyed.”

Curry says his fellow veterans want to teach and encourage flag etiquette.

“It’s important to keep the flag going, to let the people know what the meaning of the flag is. The United States of America. That’s why we go to every event we have, we stand up and salute the flag. We give honor to the flag, because of what we have gone through for the flag. That is why the flag is so important to us.”

For information on VFW Post 2130′s flag programs, call 337-477-7546.

