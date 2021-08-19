Union Pacific “Big Boy” expected in Lake Charles at 11:15 a.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Union Pacific steam engine Big Boy No. 4014 will be making a stop in Lake Charles at 11:15 a.m. today.

The train will be in Lake Charles for 45 minutes as part of the “Big Boy 2021 Tour,” celebrating railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves.

The locomotive will stop at 100 N. Ryan Street.

Union Pacific strongly encourages visitors to keep safety top of mind while viewing and photographing No. 4014 on its journey. For everyone’s safety:

Remember, trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks.

A train’s distance and speed can be deceiving.

The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet – take extra precaution and stand back at least 25 feet.

Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right of way are private property.

Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive – always expect a train.

