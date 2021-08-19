TDL: Two-A-Days - Elton Indians

Elton, LA (KPLC) - As the only member of District 4-1A not able to play in 2020, the Elton Indians return this season and find themselves in catch-up mode.

“It’s a big challenge but it gets better and better each day,” said first-year coach Marcus LeJeune. “It started this summer as the spring was an introduction, and we are still introducing but we are behind because of the fact we didn’t play but we are just going to take it one day at a time and just get better one week at a time.”

“We are older. We are quicker. We are faster,” said quarterback Maddox Pierrotti:. “We’ve been working out a lot.”

The Indian offense is going to be run-focused with Xavier Ceasar and Sherman Bellow manning the backfield.

“We are running the multiple I, the pro-I offense and we are trying to utilize formations to get our athletes in space,” said LeJeune. “We are a run-oriented team, but you have to be able to throw and we will have to throw.”

“It’s going to be really fun with us running backs,” Ceasar said. “We’ve got so many people who can do it all and a lot of skill.”

Elton will still look for some balance in the passing game and have tasked Senior Maddox Pierrotti with the under-center duties after serving as the backup in 2019.

“I’ve been focusing on the windows mostly just trying to get my timing right and fitting it into the windows when the receivers are open,” said Pierrotti. “We have some good receivers so I just have to hit them in time in stride.”

Defensively, the Indians will run a 4-2-5 and are coming with an aggressive mentality.

“The main goal is just to get better,” admitted Bellow. “We just got to focus on our positions and do better at our positions and after that just keep grinding and having fun.”

Despite still feeling behind, Elton is still looking to get better every day and win games.

“We want to win. I mean we are trying to be successful, we are trying to get better, but we are not worried about it,” said LeJeune. “The winning, that’s the icing on the cake. We aren’t worried about that right now. We are worried about the ingredients. We are working on what we can do to get better as a football team.”

