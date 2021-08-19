SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2021.
Adam Jay Ceasar Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; fourth offense DWI; probation violation (2 charges).
Frank Simmons Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Michael Dewayne Hebert, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000; burglary; property damage under $1,000.
Donald Woodford Johnson Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Mathew Jamison Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Chadwick Dale Freeman, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; probation violation.
Daniel Paul Pinder, 39, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Tyrone Quincy Wilson, 36, Houma: Conspiracy; monetary instrument abuse (7 charges); identity theft; theft under $5,000 (2 charges).
Kenneth Wayne Ivey, 64, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; bank fraud.
Jonah Phillip Ellis, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; improper turning; contempt of court.
Remy Taylor Ogea, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Danielle Lynn Clostio, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Edison Joseph Baker Jr., 55, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
