Man shot after repossessing truck, two arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A repossession agent was injured in a shooting at a truck stop Wednesday night after repossessing a truck from a home in Lake Charles, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a truck stop in Vinton in reference to a shooting Wednesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m., Vincent said.

During the investigation it was discovered the victim, who is a licensed repossession agent, had been at a home on Syria Road in Lake Charles in order to repossess a truck earlier that evening, Vincent said.

Moments before deputies were dispatched in reference to the shooting, CPSO Dispatch received a call from Orlandezz J. Leday, 20, of Lake Charles, advising his truck had been stolen, Vincent said. It was discovered Leday, along with Deonta D. Evans, 26, of Lake Charles, left the residence in an attempt to locate the truck.

Leday and Evans located the truck at the truck stop in Vinton and began speaking with the victim, Vincent said. Detectives have reason to believe the suspects followed the victim from the home after he completed the repossession. Detectives learned a short time later one of the suspects began shooting at the victim, who was inside his truck, striking him in the legs.

Leday and Evans were located on scene and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated second degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm. Judge Tony Fazzio set their bonds at $275,000, Vincent said.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Vincent said.

Assisting CPSO in the investigation was the Vinton Police Department, Vincent said. CPSO Detective Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator on this case.

