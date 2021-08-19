Motorcycle driver killed near Oberlin

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, Aug. 13 around 2 p.m., an Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol unit responded to a 911 call. The caller told officers that a motorcycle and driver were on the side of Nursery Road, south of Oberlin.

Officers arrived on the scene, about half a mile south of the intersection of Nursery and Cole Roads, and the motorcycle appeared to be unharmed.

“It appeared to be a motorcycle accident and the subject was non-responsive at the time,” said Chief Deputy Blair Fontenot.

However, when patrol officers looked closer at the scene, they determined it was not a traffic accident.

At that time, the patrol officers called investigators to the scene. The investigators collected evidence from both the motorcycle and the subject, but were still not able to determine what had happened to the subject.

Allen Parish Coroner Hebert Nesom was then called to the scene, and examined the evidence collected by the investigators. Fontenot said the coroner was able to determine who the victim was.

“It was determined that the subject that was found was Christopher Hebert of Oberlin, a 53-year-old white male,” Fontenot said.

Nesom took Hebert from the scene to perform an autopsy. On Monday, the coroner called the Sheriff’s office with his findings.

“Metal fragments which appeared to be bullet fragments were found in the skull. At that point in time, it was declared a homicide,” Fontenot said.

The Sheriff’s office immediately began investigating the homicide, and has one key piece of evidence.

“We do have the bullet fragments,” Fontenot said.

The sheriff’s office is now working with state police ballistic experts to determine possible calibers and weapons used in the homicide.

“We are currently doing an investigation and running down several leads,” Fontenot said.

The homicide is still under investigation, and 7News will have updates if any new information is presented. There are no suspects at this time.

Fontenot says if anybody has information on what happened, you’re asked to contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

