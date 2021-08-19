FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms developing this morning; hotter and drier pattern ahead

Scattered thunderstorms (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have persisted through the overnight with additional development of more rain and storms likely through the morning hours. These storms will be scattered in coverage but could contain lightning and briefly heavy rain. Just be prepared for the possibility of some rain as you head out this morning with fewer storms around later this afternoon for the ride home. High temperatures today reach 90 degrees with afternoon heat index values up to around 101.

Upper level pattern (KPLC)

Evening conditions look a bit quieter for tonight as the bulk of the rain exits by later this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight as lows drop into the upper 70s and humidity levels stay high. A muggy start to Friday but the start of a much drier weather pattern kicks in thanks to a ridge of high pressure strengthening overhead. This will limit rain chances for Friday to just one or two afternoon showers and storms. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s as the heat intensifies even more this weekend.

Hurricane Grace (KPLC)

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 90s. This strong upper-level ridge will persist into the start of next week, keeping similar weather in the forecast through Monday and Tuesday before higher rain chances return by the middle to second half of next week.

Tropical Storm Henri (KPLC)

In the tropics, Hurricane Grace is making landfall this morning over the Yucatan Peninsula where the track will continue west-southwest, reemerging out over the open waters in the Bay of Campeche later today before making a final landfall late tomorrow night along the southeastern Mexico coastline as a category one hurricane. Tropical Storm Henri is still forecast to further strengthen to hurricane and could pose a threat to northern New England late this weekend. New tropical development looks unlikely over the next several days thanks to Saharan Dust moving over most of the Atlantic basin.

