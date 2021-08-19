FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decrease into weekend, warmer temperatures on the way

Temperatures warm and muggy heading into the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms continue to work their way northward this afternoon bringing heavy rainfall and frequent lighting to portions of Southwest Louisiana. As we move through the rest of the evening and into the overnight our rain chances will decrease and a much drier pattern will take shape heading into the weekend, but that will also mean temperatures are on the rise with some of the warmest we have seen all year.

If you have any outdoor plans this evening make sure to have plenty of water to help stay cool as temperatures are sitting in the lower 90′s for areas who haven’t seen any rainfall this afternoon to middle 80′s for those who have. Rain chances will be decreasing so outdoor activities will be just fine as the storms lift northward with time, it will be a nice evening to go for a swim or walk around the block. Overnight temperatures will be slow to fall once again as we see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and much like the last few evenings lows in the middle to upper 70′s as moisture continues to remain in place. For our Friday the weather will be on the drier side with just an isolated chance for a shower or storm with the better opportunity to our north. Our temperatures will be on the rise as plenty of sunshine is around to start the day with highs topping off in the lower 90′s with the heat indices back into the triple digits. Friday evening plans look to be just fine with no weather concerns other than it being a little warm, but no issues with rain for us.

High pressure quickly builds in as we head into the weekend and that will significantly drop our rain chances and provide plenty of sunshine, the one downside to the lower rain chances will mean we see few cooling showers and storms. All of the sunshine for the weekend will help to warm us quickly with our highs topping off in the middle 90′s for both Saturday as well as Sunday. Winds will relax just a little from the south and that may give us a brief break from the higher humidity values, but it will still feel much warmer than what the actual temperature will be. This pattern will also help to keep anything tropical out of our area, which is welcome news and the pattern looks to stick around into next week as well.

Looking long range we see our afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 90′s through the majority of next week and our rain chances will also slowly begin to climb back into the picture as well. For Monday and Tuesday next week our rain chances remain fairly low with just a few isolated storms making an appearance through the afternoon, but those will help to provide a little cooling relief for some areas. A little more widespread rain is possible into late week as southerly winds make a return as high pressure moves farther away. A quick peek of the tropics continues to show Tropical Storm Grace moving over the Yucatan Peninsula before moving over the Bay of Campeche and potentially strengthening into a Hurricane before landfall in Mexico. Tropical Storm Henri continues to make its way across the western Atlantic and then will turn northward through Friday strengthening into our next Hurricane and coming close to the northeast. No tropical issues here for Southwest Louisiana, but temperatures are going to heat up so make sure to find a way to stay cool.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

