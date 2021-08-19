DeRidder train accident leaves one dead

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office and DeRidder Police Department responded to a call Tuesday, August 18, just before noon, about a train that derailed and claimed the life of one person.

The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S. Washington Street and Post Plant Road, according to authorities.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said when they got to the scene, law enforcement found a man severely injured who later died.

“We identified the decedent as Dalton Doyle - he was 25 years old,” Herford said.

Doyle, of Beauregard parish, worked for a local train switching company.

“I know this family. And we as the sheriff’s office, you know, offer our deepest condolences in their time of need. And I just feel terrible for them,” Herford said. “You know, it’s just a tragic accident. It’s awful.”

Though still unsure what led the train to derail, Herford said there is no one to blame and calls it a true accident.

“We’re still actively investigating the actual cause, so I don’t have any information as to exactly what happened - other than he was somehow injured by the car”

While no was else was injured by the train, Herford said another person, thought to be having a cardiac event, was taken from the scene to the hospital. He was treated and released.

