COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 19, 2021 - State sees slight decrease in COVID hospitalizations, pandemic high in Region 5
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a slight decrease in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, only the second decrease since July 2.
The LDH is reporting 3,013 COVID hospitalizations statewide and 184 in Region 5.
The state is also seeing 5,550 new cases while Region 5 is seeing 330 new cases, according to the latest update from the LDH.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 5,550 new cases.
· 58 new deaths.
· 3,013 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).
· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 39 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 330 new cases.
· 4 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).
· 184 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 209 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 43 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 49 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 24 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 55 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 9 active cases among inmates.
· 22 active cases among staff members.
