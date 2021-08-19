Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 19, 2021 - State sees slight decrease in COVID hospitalizations, pandemic high in Region 5

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a slight decrease in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, only the second decrease since July 2.

The LDH is reporting 3,013 COVID hospitalizations statewide and 184 in Region 5.

The state is also seeing 5,550 new cases while Region 5 is seeing 330 new cases, according to the latest update from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,550 new cases.

· 58 new deaths.

· 3,013 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 330 new cases.

· 4 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).

· 184 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 209 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 43 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 49 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 55 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 9 active cases among inmates.

· 22 active cases among staff members.

