Some Region 5 school districts reporting COVID cases

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - With just a few weeks into a new school year, some districts are already reporting positive cases of COVID-19 in schools.

As of Monday, the Allen Parish School District reported at least a dozen cases of COVID-19 among students at the district’s 11 schools, just days after the district returned to in-person learning.

The Allen Parish School Board serves just over 4,000 students. The Child Welfare & Special Services Supervisor for the school board Kenny Courville said the virus has been isolated to just those cases.

”This morning, we had less than 20 cases throughout our schools, “ Courville said. “We want zero positive cases, obviously, but I think that’s manageable.”

District leaders said they’re following all of the safety precautions for in-person learning, but at the same time, they’re not surprised to see COVID in the classroom.

”Last year was definitely a challenge, and there was no handbook to really go by. Our number one goal is to keep kids safe and our employees safe and that’s what we’re going to do,” Courville said.

Courville said the district is following state safety guidance and requiring masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Officials are also stressing hand washing, cleaning, and sanitation protocols.

”Right now, we do have some cases, but there are no two cases that are related that are being spread through the schools. They’re bringing it into the schools, but it’s not being spread in the schools.”

As opposed to last school year, Courville said they have a better handle on mitigating the virus due to the mask requirement.

“You know, as far as how to handle a positive case, that is a 10-day quarantine from the onset of symptoms or a positive test,” Courville said. “You know, one of the big things this year that has differed is that now kids are three feet from one another - that is the guidance. And as long as the positive case and the students around them are wearing their masks properly and as they’re supposed to, then they’re not counted as a close contact.”

With more school days ahead, Courville said any decision surrounding a return to full-time virtual learning will follow a case-by-case model.

”And that’s when we really use those communications with Dr. Cavanaugh [Region 5 medical director] to help guide us in those decisions,” Courville said. “I can’t tell you that there’s a specific number, because every situation is different. What the bottom line is, is where the case is coming from.”

Courville didn’t elaborate on what threshold needs to be met, if any, in order to decide to send students home for full distance education. He says the school district is doing “everything possible” to keep schools open.

The Allen Parish school district is offering voluntary COVID testing and will soon offer voluntary Pfizer COVID vaccines for students ages 12 and up.

“We have a school-based health clinic in Oakdale. The clinic will provide tests and vaccinations, but parents have to give consent,” Courville said. “It’s a great resource for us to have in our district and it’s no charge to the parents.”

On Wednesday, Louisiana released data detailing the number of known cases of the coronavirus found in schools since the start of the fall semester.

In total, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting nearly 2,500 total cases statewide among both students and staff in K-12 schools. Those recent cases were identified between August 9 and 15, and more than 2,000 of those cases were found in students.

In Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes reported the most cases.

See numbers for local school districts HERE.

