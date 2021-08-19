Code Blue sounds off as hospital officials discuss seriousness of COVID-19 surge

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Officials at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital were holding a news conference discussing the seriousness of the current COVID-19 surge when a Code Blue call went out.

The hospital’s chief nursing officer was in the midst of giving a report on the hospital’s COVID situation when the call, “Code Blue, ICU,” was heard over the loudspeaker three times.

Hospital officials said during the news conference that all 12 of the hospital’s ICU beds were taken by COVID-19 patients.

Officials declined to give specifics on the Code Blue call.

Officials said the 35 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at West Calcasieu Cameron make up 70 percent of the hospital’s patients. Thirty-three of those are unvaccinated.

