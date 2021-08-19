Caesars Entertainment: Isle of Capri to be brought ashore and transformed into Horshoe Casino Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a news release Thursday, Caesars Entertainment, Inc., parent company of Isle of Capri Lake Charles, shared further plans on its investment to bring casino operations ashore while also transforming the property into the all-new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles.

Following the forced closure of Isle of Capri due to the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura, Caesars said it will reinvent the Lake Charles resort with new amenities and gaming offerings. Construction should be complete by fall 2022, according to Caesars.

Casesars said preliminary plans include the following (subject to Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval):

· More than 60,000 square feet of casino space with nearly 1,000 slot machines and table games.

· WSOP Poker Room, a live Poker Room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker, with 10 tables.

· All-new Caesars Sportsbook location, providing a best-in-class sports betting experience.

· Completely redesigned hotel tower with 253 rooms inspired by local scenery.

· New culinary offerings including the award-winning Brew Brothers Tap House.

· An economic driver for the region, construction of Horseshoe Lake Charles will look to create 300+ construction jobs.

“We are excited to return to operations in Lake Charles in fall 2022 with an all-new resort experience, introducing our iconic Horseshoe brand,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said. “Our growing pledge to Louisiana and the region’s growth continues with this investment, and we are proud to lead in the recovery of Lake Charles and its community.”

“When Isle of Capri shut down amid the COVID-19 panic, we had no idea it wouldn’t reopen again for more than two years. Between the pandemic and the destruction wrought by Hurricane Laura, the challenges our Team Members have faced are unparalleled,” Jeff Favre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Isle of Capri Lake Charles, said. “I’m thrilled to take this dynamic step forward toward getting our Team Members back to work serving our guests.”

Caesars said more details on new gaming, hospitality, entertainment and culinary offerings will be shared in the coming months, subject to Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval. The full release can be found HERE.

