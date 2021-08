Boil advisory issued near Dry Creek

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish says it is issuing a boil advisory for certain areas near Dry Creek.

The advisory includes all residents between 249 Green Town Rd. and 893 Green Town Rd., as well as all residents on Lindsey Cemetery Road.

Anyone with questions can contact Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000 or visit its website HERE.

