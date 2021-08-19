Below average mosquito population.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a sound you have probably heard time and time again, mosquitoes.

But if you have not noticed as many of them recently, you are not alone.

“Mosquito populations are a little bit below average,” said Operations Manager for the Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Scott Harrington.

If you’re looking to thank someone for that decline, you can thank mother nature.

“Sometimes mother nature does help us out at mosquito control with enough rainfall, it flushes things out and keeps those mosquitoes from being able to breed in there and be successful,” he said.

While Harrington explains while we’ve seen minor outbreaks following the floods, he says they were expecting a higher season because of the hurricanes.

“After Rita and after Katrina and those hurricanes, usually the next year was kind of super busy for our department, spraying all through like February, March, and all that,” he said.

But this time around they did not see it.

“We didn’t have the mosquito populations, we had mosquitoes right after the hurricane from the flooding and rains, but since then, we haven’t had the problem that we had in past hurricanes.”

But while fewer mosquito populations right now may seem like a victory to many, Harrington explains, it could result in higher virus activity.

“There are still concerns even though mosquito populations are low with West Nile virus, sometimes when you have less rain, you have less mosquito populations, you have higher virus activity.”

When it comes to West Nile in Calcasieu parish, he says there have not been any.

“We are constantly monitoring,” he said. “We have traps out, we collect mosquitoes, we send them to LSU to be tested for a virus, so we’re always mocking turned out looking. We get reports from the state on West Nile activity throughout the state.”

In Calcasieu Parish, Harrington says they have tested over 950 mosquito pools so far this year, and all have come back negative.

When it comes to positive mosquito pools and virus activity, he says they are seeing an increase on the eastern side of the state.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.