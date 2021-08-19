Afghanistan War veteran reacts to Taliban takeover

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shocking images are coming out of Afghanistan following the rise of the Taliban, and it’s led some veterans to re-examine their service.

Army Green Beret Billy Howell Jr. was one of the first 100 men deployed to Afghanistan after the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Howell spoke about the turmoil in Afghanistan, as well as his tour of duty there.

“We knew it was going to happen, we just didn’t know it’d happen that quick. I mean a bunch of us were like, ‘holy smokes’,” Howell said.

He served as a special force senior sniper for almost five years back in 2001, and said, while he was there, his mission was clear.

“We would actually get an intelligence packet, with either one or four to five VIP’s names on it, people of interest or whatever you want to call them, and it’d either be kill or capture, and we’d go get them,” Howell said.

Howell said the recent events in Afghanistan don’t surprise him.

“In the last 72 hours, I’ve received phone calls, text messages, DM’s, IM’s, from all kinds of social media platforms of people saying, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. How are you doing?’ I’m fine because those of us who have done this for a while knew without a shadow of a doubt that as soon as we left, it was going to go right back to the way it was,” Howell said.

He says the time to pull American troops from Afghanistan has long passed.

“There comes a time whenever you’ve got to say, ‘Do we keep moving forward and take over this country, or do we train them and equip them, give them the democracy that they’ve asked for and wind them up and let them go and see what happens?’ but we didn’t think it’d fall apart that fast,” Howell said.

Some reports tell of veterans who are questioning their service after seeing what’s happening in Afghanistan and asking what it was all for. Howell has a message for those soldiers.

“Don’t question your service. We did what we were supposed to do. We went over there. We did it with distinction, with honor, with pride and love for our country,” Howell said.

If you’re a veteran in need of help, Howell encourages you to reach out at 337-496-9912.

There’s also a veterans hotline. Just call 1-800-273-8255, then press one.

