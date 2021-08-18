West CalCam to host COVID news conference at noon Thursday

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced it will be hosting a news conference with WCCH physicians and leadership members at 12 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 and discuss the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Per West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital:

As we’re seeing across our region, state and country, COVID cases are surging. We’ve seen a nearly 100% increase in COVID hospitalizations over the last two weeks with no signs of slowing down. WCCH is sounding the alarm to let our community know that this COVID-19 surge has reached a critical level due to lack of bed availability and the staffing requirements this kind of volume creates.

Everyone must do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which includes being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.