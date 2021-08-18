50/50 Thursdays
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger

A packed house for the Wednesday, Aug. 18 BESE meeting.
A packed house for the Wednesday, Aug. 18 BESE meeting.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: The Board of Elementary and Second Education has adjourned the meeting due to non-compliance from the audience to remain calm and wear a mask, WAFB’s Chris Rosato reports. Parents who attended the meeting are outraged and many remain in the room.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more on this story on 9News at Noon.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Board of Elementary and Second Education (BESE) is responding to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school.

Click here to see Jeff Landry’s response.

The meeting started at 9 a.m. in the Claiborne Building room 1-100, The Louisiana Purchase Room, 1201 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802.

Around 11 a.m., the board stepped out to handle other agenda items. The large crowd erupted in anger and people began chanting and yelling. Pastor Tony Spell got up and spoke to the audience.

The board came back into the room and the meeting continued.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato is at the meeting and will have updates in our later broadcasts.

To watch the livestream of the meeting click here.

