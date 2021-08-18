50/50 Thursdays
VPSB Superintendent issues statement ahead of school reopening

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - In a statement released ahead of the first day of school Friday, Vernon Parish School Board Superintendent James Williams says school board officials and employees are doing everything they can to keep students and employees safe and are asking for cooperation from families.

He said schools are obligated to follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate.

“We know that we will all have to encounter this new round of COVID at our schools, so please work together with us to make this year as safe as possible,” Williams said.

Here is the full copy of his letter:

Stakeholders:

As we prepare to open school on Friday August 20, I need to address some much anticipated concerns.

We are aware of the recent increase in positive tests for COVID and we are working hard to clean and sanitize schools. We are also obligated to follow the same safety procedures and protocols at all schools as we followed last year. Any procedures from last year at the end of school, will be followed this year at the beginning.

This includes the mask mandate put in place by the Governor’s Executive Order on August 2nd. The issue is not “what is my opinion or what is the opinion of our Board members, the issue is that the school district must follow the Governor’s mandates.

We know that we will all have to encounter this new round of COVID at our schools, so please work together with us to make this year as safe as possible. We ask that everybody wear their mask or shield in the buildings, we keep proper distancing, follow cleaning procedures to include handwashing, and finally please stay home if you or your student is sick.

We will all do the best we can to keep our students and school personnel as safe as possible and try to stay with the face to face, in person learning.

We ask again for everyone’s patience, cooperation, and understanding as we try to do the best we can to provide all of our Vernon Parish students a quality education.

If there are further questions or concerns, please contact your local school for guidance and assistance. Let’s work together and continue to be one of the top school districts in the state.

Sincerely,

James Williams, Superintendent

