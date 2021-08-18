50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

TDL: Two-A-Days - Sam Houston Broncos

By Zach Nunez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos are set to make their return to Friday night lights after missing out a season ago. Big Sam may have an advantage over other schools that found themselves in the same situation however as the Broncos return all of their transfers that departed due to the hurricanes.

“For these kids that they were able to leave and go play somewhere else, that’s awesome for them to have something normal. Just the fact that they are back home and they are with their families, I think that’s what they really keyed on and their happy you know,” said first-year head coach Chad Davis. “All our kids came back, the mindset is here is amazing. the kids are ready to compete again and they’re ready to compete at an extremely high level.”

One of those key returners is wideout and Texas A&M baseball commit Luke Yuhasz. He spent 2020 playing for the Notre Dame Pioneers where he caught 26 balls for 560 yards and five touchdowns. Coach Chad Davis and the Broncos have high hopes for the senior.

“Our big guy, Luke Yuhasz, was a sophomore back in ‘19,” said Davis. “He’s really grown, he’s really matured, he’s got big shoes to fill, but he’s accepted it and he’s really gotten to where he needs to be.

As for the one responsible for getting the ball to Yuhasz, the Broncos will start another baseball standout in senior quarterback Andrew Glass. He has emerged as a leader despite not having previous varsity experience.

“You know, he’s really taken over that role. He’s been here all summer,” Davis said. “He has taken on a leadership role. He’s in the office all the time asking questions and getting on the board.

“It’s been a grind,” Glass admitted. “I’ve been in the weight room or here on my own time throwing, all the receivers are buying into it and we are looking to go far.

The Broncos look to pick up where they left off schematically on offense with an up-tempo spread offense and the Glass to Yuhasz connection is going to be a crucial piece of the puzzle.

“Ever since we came here, he’s been my day one and we just have that bond,” said Glass. “We always come out here and have our timing right. We know what to look forward to.”

“We should have a lot of good connections this year,” said Yuhasz, “and we’ve been working hard in the off-season so we are going to be good together.”

The biggest question mark for Big Sam this season will be the defense.

“We are still a 3-4, we are still in teaching mode, but the kids are learning it, and they are playing fast and playing physical,” Davis said. “Defensively, we didn’t have a lot of starters from 2019 you know. These guys, most of them, were junior varsity players so this is really going to be their first time on the field so it’s going to be interesting to see and we are looking forward to it I can tell you that.”

“We are kind of slow, but we are developing as a team and a program and becoming stronger,” said junior defender Jamorian Jackson.

Despite the inexperience, the Broncos are confident their defense is ready to step up led by Jackson.

“He’ll play linebacker and defensive end. Big kid 6′3, 200 [pounds] can really fly he’ll be a good player for us,” said Davis. “Then in the secondary, we have a lot of really good athletes and we are waiting to see whos going to step up and be the leader.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

TDL: Two-A-Days - Sam Houston Broncos
TDL: Two-A-Days - Sam Houston Broncos
TDL: Two-A-Days - Hamilton Christian Warriors
TDL: Two-A-Days - Hamilton Christian Warriors
TDL: Two-A-Days - DeRidder Dragons
TDL: Two-A-Days - DeRidder Dragons
q
TDL: Two-A-Days - Hamilton Christian Warriors