TDL: Two-A-Days - Sam Houston Broncos

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos are set to make their return to Friday night lights after missing out a season ago. Big Sam may have an advantage over other schools that found themselves in the same situation however as the Broncos return all of their transfers that departed due to the hurricanes.

“For these kids that they were able to leave and go play somewhere else, that’s awesome for them to have something normal. Just the fact that they are back home and they are with their families, I think that’s what they really keyed on and their happy you know,” said first-year head coach Chad Davis. “All our kids came back, the mindset is here is amazing. the kids are ready to compete again and they’re ready to compete at an extremely high level.”

One of those key returners is wideout and Texas A&M baseball commit Luke Yuhasz. He spent 2020 playing for the Notre Dame Pioneers where he caught 26 balls for 560 yards and five touchdowns. Coach Chad Davis and the Broncos have high hopes for the senior.

“Our big guy, Luke Yuhasz, was a sophomore back in ‘19,” said Davis. “He’s really grown, he’s really matured, he’s got big shoes to fill, but he’s accepted it and he’s really gotten to where he needs to be.

As for the one responsible for getting the ball to Yuhasz, the Broncos will start another baseball standout in senior quarterback Andrew Glass. He has emerged as a leader despite not having previous varsity experience.

“You know, he’s really taken over that role. He’s been here all summer,” Davis said. “He has taken on a leadership role. He’s in the office all the time asking questions and getting on the board.

“It’s been a grind,” Glass admitted. “I’ve been in the weight room or here on my own time throwing, all the receivers are buying into it and we are looking to go far.

The Broncos look to pick up where they left off schematically on offense with an up-tempo spread offense and the Glass to Yuhasz connection is going to be a crucial piece of the puzzle.

“Ever since we came here, he’s been my day one and we just have that bond,” said Glass. “We always come out here and have our timing right. We know what to look forward to.”

“We should have a lot of good connections this year,” said Yuhasz, “and we’ve been working hard in the off-season so we are going to be good together.”

The biggest question mark for Big Sam this season will be the defense.

“We are still a 3-4, we are still in teaching mode, but the kids are learning it, and they are playing fast and playing physical,” Davis said. “Defensively, we didn’t have a lot of starters from 2019 you know. These guys, most of them, were junior varsity players so this is really going to be their first time on the field so it’s going to be interesting to see and we are looking forward to it I can tell you that.”

“We are kind of slow, but we are developing as a team and a program and becoming stronger,” said junior defender Jamorian Jackson.

Despite the inexperience, the Broncos are confident their defense is ready to step up led by Jackson.

“He’ll play linebacker and defensive end. Big kid 6′3, 200 [pounds] can really fly he’ll be a good player for us,” said Davis. “Then in the secondary, we have a lot of really good athletes and we are waiting to see whos going to step up and be the leader.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.