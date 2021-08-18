50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

TDL: Two-A-Days - Hamilton Christian Warriors

By Zach Nunez
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past couple of seasons, the Hamilton Christian Warriors have been inching their way back to the top of District 4-1A and this season they believe have the athletes to compete.

“You start with Logan Richard. Like I always say, ‘A touchdown waiting to happen.’ You’ve got Neiman Sullen, who’s a quarterback, but he really could be a wideout,” said Hamilton Christian coach Dexter Washington. “You got Zebeian Doffoney who’s a tailback who’s a playmaker waiting to happen at any time.”

Sullen is back at quarterback to run the offense.

“I’m a dual-threat quarterback you know I can run and throw that’s my biggest threat,” said Sullen. “It’s really going to be hard to stop us, you don’t know if the running back is going to run or I’m going to run or if we are going to throw the deep ball you never know with us.

Offensively, the Warriors can do it all and plan to attack defenses with any style and formation they think will work.

“We are very multiple. We can spread you, we can go in the 12-formation or the I-formation. We’ve got multiple formations, 3x1. We just want to give defensive coordinators a lot to prepare for,” said Washington. “Now what we run during the game depends on where we find a place we can actually be successful at.”

Defensively, Hamilton Christian will run a 50 Defense which features five down linemen.

“Dog Mentality. Give it all you got and make it count. With the 50 defense, you have to be very aggressive and very aware because it’s a man coverage defense and it’s a read-and-react defense,” said Doffoney. “We play in a district where everything is run so as a corner as a defensive back you have to react very fast to runs and to options and everything that’s coming our way  because that’s what they like to run.”

The Warrior defense plans to be aggressive.

“On the defense this year it’s all about locking in on who you’ve got and being aggressive,” said Warrior cornerback Logan Richard. “It’s really simple. Play your role and do your part.”

Beyond this fall, this will be Coach Washington’s last season with the football team as he looks to turn over the keys of the program next year.

“This is my second year coaching football this will also be my last year coaching football. I’m turning it over to somebody else. I wanted to make sure the program was left in a great position and I wanted to do everything I could to get the numbers up and as you can see out here today we got 35 to 40 kids. So we are where we want to be,” said Washington. “Whoever takes over the job next year, we are going to try to use that as a going away incentive.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

TDL: Two-A-Days - DeRidder Dragons
TDL: Two-A-Days - DeRidder Dragons
q
TDL: Two-A-Days - Hamilton Christian Warriors
f
TDL: Two-A-Days - DeRidder Dragons
TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs
TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs