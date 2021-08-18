TDL: Two-A-Days - Hamilton Christian Warriors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past couple of seasons, the Hamilton Christian Warriors have been inching their way back to the top of District 4-1A and this season they believe have the athletes to compete.

“You start with Logan Richard. Like I always say, ‘A touchdown waiting to happen.’ You’ve got Neiman Sullen, who’s a quarterback, but he really could be a wideout,” said Hamilton Christian coach Dexter Washington. “You got Zebeian Doffoney who’s a tailback who’s a playmaker waiting to happen at any time.”

Sullen is back at quarterback to run the offense.

“I’m a dual-threat quarterback you know I can run and throw that’s my biggest threat,” said Sullen. “It’s really going to be hard to stop us, you don’t know if the running back is going to run or I’m going to run or if we are going to throw the deep ball you never know with us.

Offensively, the Warriors can do it all and plan to attack defenses with any style and formation they think will work.

“We are very multiple. We can spread you, we can go in the 12-formation or the I-formation. We’ve got multiple formations, 3x1. We just want to give defensive coordinators a lot to prepare for,” said Washington. “Now what we run during the game depends on where we find a place we can actually be successful at.”

Defensively, Hamilton Christian will run a 50 Defense which features five down linemen.

“Dog Mentality. Give it all you got and make it count. With the 50 defense, you have to be very aggressive and very aware because it’s a man coverage defense and it’s a read-and-react defense,” said Doffoney. “We play in a district where everything is run so as a corner as a defensive back you have to react very fast to runs and to options and everything that’s coming our way because that’s what they like to run.”

The Warrior defense plans to be aggressive.

“On the defense this year it’s all about locking in on who you’ve got and being aggressive,” said Warrior cornerback Logan Richard. “It’s really simple. Play your role and do your part.”

Beyond this fall, this will be Coach Washington’s last season with the football team as he looks to turn over the keys of the program next year.

“This is my second year coaching football this will also be my last year coaching football. I’m turning it over to somebody else. I wanted to make sure the program was left in a great position and I wanted to do everything I could to get the numbers up and as you can see out here today we got 35 to 40 kids. So we are where we want to be,” said Washington. “Whoever takes over the job next year, we are going to try to use that as a going away incentive.”

