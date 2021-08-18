SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2021.

Jesse Ray Cain, 59, Killeen, TX: Robbery; theft under $1,000.

Michael Lynn Gray, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; stalking; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bayron Aloso Funes-Garcia, 27, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Dallas Russell Guidry, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominique Keith Henry, 27, Westlake: Contempt of court (3 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Andre Price Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; parole detainer.

Xylon James Rougeau, 18, Iowa: Pornography involving juveniles; sexual abuse of an animal.

Zion Michael Durham, 19, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ashley Ann Thibodeaux, 32, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); conspiracy (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kiantre Marquise Dunn, 23, Sulphur: Attempted unauthorized entry; property damage under $50,000; attempted theft of $25,000 or more; mischief; disturbing the peace.

Dustin Stewart Thompson, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hammad Akram, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; careless operation.

Jeremiah Shwante Spillman, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated battery; obstruction of justice.

Kayla Ann Harrington, 29, DeQuincy: Possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Larry Doille Carter, 66, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (2 charges).

Michael Lee Grow, 35, Lake Charles: Vagrancy; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.

