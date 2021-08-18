Sulphur trash fee increase now in affect after being delayed a year

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The annual trash fee increase in Sulphur was postponed during the pandemic then put on hold after the hurricanes, but as of July 1, that price increase is in effect.

City officials said the increase is nothing new or out of the ordinary, it was just delayed a year due to the circumstances the city faced in 2020.

“In the year of 2020, there was no increase on our trash at all. Coming into 2021, once again on July 1, by contract, there was an increase that was due,” Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said. “It went from $69.50 to $70.75.”

The increase is $1.25.

Danahay said the city couldn’t continue absorbing that cost to provide the service anymore.

“We just didn’t feel like it was right for the citizens at that time. People were suffering through a lot of different things, and we felt like it’d be best to postpone it,” Mayor Danahay said. “So, we did. And of course, you know, we would like to postpone it once again, but unfortunately, the services increased and the price of those services increased. So, we have to pass that on.”

Danahay adds that the trash company has been working to not only provide their normal service but help after the hurricanes.

“They’ve actually gone a little over and beyond what their contract calls for, because they are picking up things that normally they would not, and you know, we’re glad that they’re doing that,” Mayor Danahay said.

Like many businesses right now, he said the Waste Management company is experiencing price increases and labor shortages during the times of the pandemic and storm aftermath.

He adds the city is in contact with the trash company daily and can help provide communication with any issues or concerns regarding trash. He’s also encouraging citizens to contact the city to have those situations resolved.

