Sulphur man accused of possessing child pornography

Isiah Bertrand, 18 of Sulphur
Isiah Bertrand, 18 of Sulphur(Louisiana Bureau of Investigation)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.

Isiah Bertrand, 18, was arrested after a joint investigation by Homeland Security, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bertrand has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for seven counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

