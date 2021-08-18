Sulphur man accused of possessing child pornography

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.

Isiah Bertrand, 18, was arrested after a joint investigation by Homeland Security, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bertrand has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for seven counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.