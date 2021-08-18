50/50 Thursdays
Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SEATTLE (WAFB) - The Seattle Seahawks have made All-Pro safety Jamal Adams the highest paid safety in the league after the two came to terms on a four-year contract extension.

The former LSU star was entering his final year of his rookie contract and was looking to extend his stay in Seattle after being traded by the New York Jets during the 2020 off-season.

The deal for Adams is a four-year extension $70 million deal with a max value of $72 million, a $20 million signing bonus and includes $38 million guaranteed.

Adams, had been at training camp, but had not been participating in any practices or games.

The former No. 6 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and the past three seasons he has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Adams, set the NFL’s record for sacks by a defensive back in 2020 with 9.5. He led the team in sacks as well as tackles-for-loss with 14 and 30 pressures.

He has started 58 games in his four year career with two career interceptions, two touchdowns, 28 pass deflections seven forced fumbles, 356 total tackles, 21.5 sacks and 39 tackles-for-loss.

